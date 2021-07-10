Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

