Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0911

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $368,232.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00161811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,958.75 or 1.00212321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00930254 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,549,007 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

