AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $44,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $221.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

