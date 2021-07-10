Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 1,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.