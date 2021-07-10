Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 1,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.