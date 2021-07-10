Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

AV traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.69.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

