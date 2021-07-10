Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).
AV traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.69.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
