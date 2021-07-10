Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £161.94 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, with a total value of £161.94 ($211.58).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Nick Keveth bought 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £145.05 ($189.51).

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £806.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,526 ($33.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,901.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.