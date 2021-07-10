AXPR Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $2.99 million and $16,966.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00875798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044225 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

