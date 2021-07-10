B. Riley Raises MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.