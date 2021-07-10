Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.55. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$36.70, with a volume of 84,151 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 463.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

