Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

