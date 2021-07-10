BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.57. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 12,728 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

