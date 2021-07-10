Banano (BAN) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $216,335.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,315 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

