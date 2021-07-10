Banano Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $212,938.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,315 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

