Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $21.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 216,298 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

