Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

