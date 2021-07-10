Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.