Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

