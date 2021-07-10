Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

