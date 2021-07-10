Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,215 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

