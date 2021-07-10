Bank of Montreal Can Buys 633 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in The New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.27 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

