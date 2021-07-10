Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Northeast Bank worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 27.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NBN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.