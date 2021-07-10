Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $69.30 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

