Bank of Montreal Can Has $655,000 Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

