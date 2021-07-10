Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 313 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park National were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park National by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

