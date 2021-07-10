Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 749 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $143,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

TBK stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

