Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

