Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 131,067 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Extended Stay America worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 114.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

