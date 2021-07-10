Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.43 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,828,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,443,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.