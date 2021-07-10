Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,122 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 240,743 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.