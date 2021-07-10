Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.76. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 14,330 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

