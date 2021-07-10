Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66. Baozun has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Baozun by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

