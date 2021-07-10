Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.69 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

