Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 260 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

LON BARC opened at GBX 173.36 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.13. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 217.63 ($2.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

