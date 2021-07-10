Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 173.36 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.13. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.63 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £29.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

