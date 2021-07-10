Barclays Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Underweight

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

