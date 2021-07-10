Barclays PLC Buys 8,871 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.