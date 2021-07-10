Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Heska worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heska by 605.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $237.04 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

