Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

