Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $12,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

