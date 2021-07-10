Bart Swanson Sells 1,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bart Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $385.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

