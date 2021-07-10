Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

BAS stock opened at €68.01 ($80.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

