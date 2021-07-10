Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,334,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

