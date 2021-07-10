Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.34 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

