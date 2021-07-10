Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

