Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in NVE by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVEC stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

