Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 438 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period.

Shares of RSX opened at $28.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

