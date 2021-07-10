Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387 over the last 90 days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

