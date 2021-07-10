Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.82 ($103.31).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.38. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.13.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

