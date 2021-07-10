Berenberg Bank Increases Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 137

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 102.35 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.68. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.